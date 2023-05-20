Minor earthquake recorded near Sochi

20 May. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A 3.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi on Friday, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s department for the Krasnodar Region said.

"The Obninsk seismic station recorded a seismic event of 3.1 magnitude on the Richter scale, 2-3 points of intensity, at a depth of 5 km in Sochi. There were no complaints from the population. Infrastructure and vital facilities are operating as usual," the statement says.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported on its website that the earthquake’s epicenter was 50 km from Sochi.