First Georgian plane welcomed in Moscow after long break

20 May. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia’s national air carrier Georgian Airways has begun flights from the country’s capital of Tbilisi to Moscow.

The first flight, which departed from Tbilisi International Airport at 8:00 a.m. local time (04:00 GMT) on Saturday, arriveed in Moscow at 10:15 a.m. local time (07:15 GMT), TASS reported.

The air carrier will operate seven flights a week.

Georgian Airways is the second airline to begin flight operations between Russia and Georgia after a long break. Russia’s Azimuth airline carried out its first Moscow to Tbilisi flight in four years on Friday. Russia’s Red Wings will begin flights to Georgia in June.