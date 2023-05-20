Russia imposes retaliatory sanctions on U.S

20 May. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia has banned 500 Americans from setting foot in Russia in response to U.S. sanctions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"In response to the staple anti-Russian sanctions by the Joe Biden administration, which are designed by Washington to inflict maximum damage on Russia, personally affecting officials and ordinary citizens of our country, 500 Americans are denied entry to the Russian Federation as a countermeasure," the ministry said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that Moscow’s sanctions list included not only "dignitaries, including former U.S. President Barack Obama," but also current high-ranking officials from every level of the executive branch, former officials, as well as "the heads of defense companies that provide arms to the Kiev regime."