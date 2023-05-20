РУС ENG

Erdogan sees no obstacles to reconciliation with Assad

Erdogan sees no obstacles to reconciliation with Assad

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he sees no obstacles to reconciliation with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Erdogan said he is also keen to turn the page. "We thought we could open a door, specifically in our fight against terrorism in the northern part of Syria, which requires close cooperation and solidarity,” he stressed.

“If we can do that, I said I see no obstacle that would remain in the way of our reconciliation,” Erdogan said, while promising to maintain Turkey’s presence in northern Syria.

190 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos