Erdogan sees no obstacles to reconciliation with Assad

20 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he sees no obstacles to reconciliation with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Erdogan said he is also keen to turn the page. "We thought we could open a door, specifically in our fight against terrorism in the northern part of Syria, which requires close cooperation and solidarity,” he stressed.

“If we can do that, I said I see no obstacle that would remain in the way of our reconciliation,” Erdogan said, while promising to maintain Turkey’s presence in northern Syria.