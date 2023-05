20 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Canada announced new sanctions against Russia on Friday, according to a news release on the prime minister's website.

Canada is imposing new sanctions on 17 individuals and 18 entities linked to Russian companies that provide military technology and know-how to Russia's armed forces, family members of listed persons and members of the Kremlin elite.

The news release said other sanctions on 30 individuals and 8 entities are involved in human rights violations.