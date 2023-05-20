Voting in second round of Türkiye’s presidential elections opens in Azerbaijan

20 May. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Voting of Turkish citizens in the second round of presidential elections in Türkiye has kicked off in Azerbaijan.

The voting will take place on May 20-22 at the Turkish Embassy in Baku, as well as consulates general in Ganja and Nakhchivan.

At the embassy, four ballot boxes will be installed on May 20 and 21, and ​​ one ballot box - on May 22.

About 60 million people took part in the presidential and parliamentary elections held in Türkiye on May 14.

According to the election results, Recep Tayyip Erdogan won 49.52% of the votes, Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 44.88%, Sinan Ogan - 5.17% and Muharrem Ince - 0.43%. Since no one has won more than 50% of the vote, the second round of presidential elections will be held in Türkiye on May 28.