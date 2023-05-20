Armenia stages non-military provocation near Lachin corridor

20 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Thousands of people from Armenia rushed towards the Lachin road, which was allegedly blocked by the Azerbaijani side. Armenians from Khankendi also moved towards the crowd.

Thousands of Armenians staged a provocative action at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. A column of protesters opposed the blocking of the Lachin road, which was allegedly organized by Azerbaijan.

The people with posters and Armenian flags walked several kilometers.

During the provocation, the International Committee of the Red Cross vehicles drove into the territory of Azerbaijan without any problems.