Mirziyoyev congratulates Aliyev on 105th anniversary of ADR

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev was one of the first to congratulate Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev on the 105th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. May 28 is celebrated in the country as Azerbaijan's Independence Day. Mirziyoyev promised to visit Azerbaijan in the nearest future.

One of the first who congratulated Ilham Aliyev was President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Mirziyoyev called the Azerbaijani leader a dear brother and congratulated him and the fraternal Azerbaijani people on the main state holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan on his own behalf and on behalf of the Uzbek people.

"Your far-sighted domestic and foreign policy, accelerated reforms carried out by you in the economic and social spheres, bear worthy fruits. The authority of Azerbaijan in the international arena is constantly increasing. In this regard, I would like to reiterate that we fully support your fair and resolute efforts to ensure peace and sustainable development in the region,”

- Shavkat Mirziyoev said.

The President of Uzbekistan noted that the close relationship between the two republics, which intensified in the 2020s, meets the interests of the peoples of both countries in the framework of a constructive and mutually beneficial dialogue. Thus, the states will reach a new level of strategic cooperation.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev said that he would soon make a visit to Baku, expressing confidence that it would mark the beginning of a new stage in Uzbek-Azerbaijani relations.

"Taking this opportunity, on this unforgettable and joyful day in the life of your country, I wish Your Excellency good health, family happiness and great success in invaluable activities for the development of your country, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan - peace, sustainable progress and prosperity,”

– Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.