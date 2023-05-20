Salome Zurabishvili boycotts Georgian Airways

20 May. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the President of Georgia

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili reacted to the landing in Moscow of the first in four years Georgian Airways flight. She refused to fly with Georgian Airways. She accused the company of "lust for profit" and called on all Georgian citizens to boycott Georgian Airways flights.

Today, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, known for her anti-government sentiments, announced that she stops flying with Georgian Airways as it now performs flights to Moscow

Zurabivshili called a press conference and defiantly refused the transport services of Georgian Airways immediately after its first in four years flight arrived in the Russian capital. The President is the only representative of the executive power in Georgia who has condemned the resumption of Russian-Georgian air traffic. In addition to her, only the radical opposition controlled by Mikheil Saakashvili is dissatisfied with the air traffic restoration.

Zurabvishli called all residents of Georgia to follow her example.

The Georgian president, who lives on budget money, accused one of the largest taxpayers, Georgian Airways, of "lust for profit" and abusing Russia's intention to improve relations with Georgia.

She also appealed to the government, demanding that they carefully consider the individual sanctions of Brussels and Washington, so that none of the Russians banned in the West could cross the Russian-Georgian border.