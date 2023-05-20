11th package of EU sanctions includes non-Russian companies

20 May. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The new EU package of anti-Russian restrictions will focus on secondary sanctions. Thus, over 90 non-Russian enterprises will be punished for facilitating Russia to circumvent sanctions.

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, told the German media today, that the new package of sanctions against Russia will include not only Russian, but enterprises of other countries as well.

According to von der Leyen, the European Commission is currently focused on the implementation of the previous ten sanctions packages, and this requires punishing non-Russian enterprises that help Russia bypass European restrictions.

Over 90 non-Russian enterprises are facilitating Russia to circumvent sanctions. Von der Leyen explained that only those enterprises whose interference is proven will become subject of secondary sanctions.

The head of the European Commission clarified that a typical scheme for circumventing restrictions is the transportation of European-made goods to Russia through the territory of other states.