Electricity supply restored in Prikubansky district

Today, electricity supply was restored in Prikubansky district of Krasnodar. The outage took place due to a double accident with kV cables. The accident affected over 4,000 Krasnodar residents.

According to the Krasnodar control room, the electricity supply was restored on Saturday evening. At the moment, all houses and apartments in the Prikubansky district are provided with electricity.

How exactly the kV cables got damaged is not specified.