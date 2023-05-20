Rainfall expected in Kazakhstan on Sunday

20 May. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Tomorrow, rainfall is expected on the most of Kazakhstan. Fire danger remains high in 6 regions of the country.

Heavy rains with thunderstorms are expected in the south, northwest and mountainous part of the southeast.

The sunny weather is expected in the north of Kazakhstan.

In Abai, Atyrau and Pavlodar regions, fire danger remains extreme due to high air temperatures. The fire danger is also high in Karaganda, Kostanay and Ulytau regions.