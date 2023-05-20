Abkhazia extradites Russian scammer

20 May. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Abkhazia extradited Russian citizen Elena Batsuyeva, who fled Russia after being charged with fraud. She was located due to the interaction of law enforcement agencies of the two countries.

According to Prosecutor General's Office of Abkhazia, Sukhum extradited Russian citizen Elena Batsuyeva to Moscow. She is accused of fraud and funds embezzlement.

Batsueva was extradited at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation. She will be brought to justice for the alleged crimes.

The Abkhaz Prosecutor General's Office clarified that Batsueva was found in Abkhazia thanks to the cooperation of law enforcement of the two countries.

"There are no obstacles to the extradition of Batsuyeva, provided for by international treaties and the legislation of the Republic of Abkhazia. Accompanied by a convoy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Abkhazia, Batsuyeva was handed over to representatives of the competent authorities of the Russian Federation,”

- Prosecutor General's Office of Abkhazia informs.