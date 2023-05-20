Akhmat defeats Khimki

20 May. 22:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, Moscow region’s FC Khimki got on the edge of the elimination from the Premier League after a devastating defeat from the Akhmat Grozny. The match of the 28th round of the Russian Premier League was held at the Akhmat Arena.

The meeting between the Akhmat Grozny club and the Khimki club from the Moscow region at the Akhmat Arena ended up with a devastating score of 3:0. The teams met within the framework of the 28th round of the Premier League.

In the first half, only one goal was scored by Vladislav Karapuzov in the 28th minute. At the very beginning of the second half, in the 49th minute, Artem Timofeev increased the gap between the hosts and the guests, and Evgeny Kharin secured the victory of the Grozny team in the 63rd minute.

Thus, FC Akhmat is in 5th place in the standings with 49 points. FC Khimki is on the 15th place with 18 points and may drop out of the Premier League.

In 8 days, FC Akhmat meets with FC Rostov.