Baku to host football tournament in honor of Heydar Aliyev's 100th birthday

21 May. 10:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the last days of this month, Baku will organize a small football tournament in memory of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev.

The Republican Association of Football Federations will organize the competition.

All matches will be played at the Olympic Stadium on May 26.

Ten teams will participate in the tournament. The teams are divided into two categories. In particular, teams of media, judges, volunteers, sponsors and others will play there. The winners of each category will play in the final match.