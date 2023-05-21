Georgian Airlines declares Zurabishvili persona non grata

21 May. 11:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili will not be able to fly with Georgian Airways, the company warned.

Zurabishvili decided to boycott the national carrier due to the start of direct flights to Moscow. Georgian Airlines is waiting for an apology from the president.

"Mrs. Salome announced a boycott of the national airline. We declare her persona non grata. We will not let her on board until she apologizes to the Georgian people",

Georgian Airways said.

Representatives of the country's opposition, supporters of ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili, are also dissatisfied with the launch of flights to the Russian Federation.

Zurabishvili also expressed dissatisfaction with the abolition of the visa regime with the Russian Federation, because she is a supporter of the country's movement towards the EU. She considers Georgia's rapprochement with Russia unacceptable.

Air communication between the two countries was allowed on May 15, the first flight departed from the Russian capital on May 19. From the Georgian capital the flight departed on May 20.