Russia, Iran and Pakistan agree on trilateral cooperation

21 May. 12:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

An agreement on economic cooperation was signed by Russia, Iran and Pakistan.

The document was signed in the Iranian Special Economic Zone Bandar-e Anzali. At the meeting, which was attended by delegations of the three countries' business communities and the head of the SEZ, the possibilities of expanding trade and logistics cooperation, the prospects for establishing a representative office of the Organization of the Russian Investment and Economic Association in the SEZ Bandar-e Anzeli were discussed.

Russian businessman, representative of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vyacheslav Yuvachev noted the potential for growth of Russian-Iranian cooperation in the field of fuel and grain transit with neighbouring countries of Iran. He pointed to the advantage of this region for the development of trade due to the presence of the Russian banks' branches, the Iranian news agency IRNA reported.

SEZ Bandar-e Anzeli is located in the north of Iran, not far from Rasht. This is a major port and hub located on the shores of the Caspian Sea. SEZ is headed by Akbar Niyazi.