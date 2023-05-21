Second round: Turkish citizens begin voting in presidential election

21 May. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Voting has started in the second round of the presidential elections in Türkiye. From May 20, citizens who are abroad can cast their votes for one of the two candidates for the post.

Polling stations operate in 156 Turkish missions and checkpoints in 73 countries. More than 3.4 thousand ballot boxes have been installed to collect votes.

More than 470,000 Turkish citizens voted on the first day, citizens can elect the president in foreign missions until May 24.

The counting of votes will start after the voting in the country on May 28.

Türkiye chooses between Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who received 49.52% of the vote in the first round, and Kemal Kılıçdaroglu, who received 44.88%.

The President of Türkiye is elected for the first time in two rounds. The candidate who receives the majority of votes will become the president.

The turnout in the first round in Türkiye was a record, it was about 90%, in foreign polling stations it exceeded 53%.