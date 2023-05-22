39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships wraps up in Baku

22 May. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships has wrapped up in Baku - the final day of the competitions was held at the National Gymnastics Arena on May 21.

The championship was held on May 17-21, it was attended by gymnasts from 38 countries.

Individual program

In the exercise with a hoop, Victoria Onoprienko form Ukraine climbed to the highest step of the podium, Adi Asya Katz from Israel took the second place, Boryana Kaleyn from Bulgaria took the third place.

Italy's Sofia Raffaeli won the gold medal in the ball program, Stiliana Nikolova from Bulgaria won the silver medal, Zohra Agamirova from Azerbaijan won the bronze medal.

Sofia Raffaeli showed the best result in clubs composition, Boryana Kaleyn took the second place, Yekaterina Vedeneeva from Slovenia took the third place.

In the ribbon exercise, Daria Varfolomeev from Germany won the gold medal, Eva Brezalieva from Bulgaria won the silver medal, and Stiliana Nikolova from Bulgaria won the bronze medal.

Group exercises

The Azerbaijani team won the gold medal for the composition with three ribbons and two balls, the Israeli team won the silver medal, and the Spanish team won the bronze medal.

In the program with five hoops, the team of Israel climbed to the highest step of the podium, the team of Bulgaria took the second place, the team of Italy took the third position.