Georgian sailors kidnapped from Gabon territorial waters released

22 May. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia's Foreign Ministry said the Georgian sailors, who had been kidnapped from a ship anchored in the territorial waters of Gabon, were released from captivity as a result of “continuous” efforts of the Ministry, the Georgian Embassy in South Africa and the Maritime Transport Agency.

The sailors are undergoing a medical examination in Nigeria and their health condition is “satisfactory”, the Georgian foreign ministry said, adding they would return to Georgia “in the next few days” and their travel would be provided by the employing company.

The Georgian sailors were abducted on May 2 from a ship sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands in the territorial waters of the Central African country of Gabon.