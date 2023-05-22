Iranian President urges women to boost their potentials

22 May. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called on women to boost their potentials, while addressing a gathering of girls at the Tehran Book Garden on the occasion of the National Girl's Day.

"Many who claim they are advocating women’s rights are in fact using them for their own ends," Raisi said.

He stressed that the Islamic system and culture cares about women and observes their real position.

The Iranian president added that despite the remarkable social progress experienced by girls in Iran’s Islamic system, they are still campaigning for issues like improvement of their vocational training and seek to have a more independent status in society.

Ebrahim Raisi also called on Iranian girls to boost their potentials and try to improve their human, ethical, and divine values so that they can play a more effective role in the development and progress of the country.