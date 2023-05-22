Ankara accuses Stockholm of electoral meddling

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has accused Sweden of meddling in his country’s elections as the vote for a new president heads into a runoff next Sunday.
Soylu, a member of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s AKP party, accused election monitors from Sweden’s Oy ve Otesi (Vote and Beyond) of putting pressure on voters at polling places.
"The Swedish state is funding this Oy ve Otesi association. Sending it money, but why? To interfere in the election in Turkiye. It is so obvious and clear," the minister told a campaign rally in Istanbul.