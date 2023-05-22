Ankara accuses Stockholm of electoral meddling

22 May. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has accused Sweden of meddling in his country’s elections as the vote for a new president heads into a runoff next Sunday.

Soylu, a member of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s AKP party, accused election monitors from Sweden’s Oy ve Otesi (Vote and Beyond) of putting pressure on voters at polling places.