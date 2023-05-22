Iranian foreign ministry summons Swiss ambassador

22 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran’s foreign ministry has summoned Switzerland’s envoy in Tehran for a social media post showing a "fake" flag of Iran instead of the official one.

A website affiliated with Iran’s state television called YJC.ir reported that the Swiss ambassador, Nadine Lozano, was summoned after a Twitter account affiliated with the embassy in Tehran published an image of Iran’s pre-revolutionary flag.

During the meeting with the ambassador, the Iranian Foreign Ministry described the Swiss embassy's move as "unconventional and unprofessional" and an "interfering position" in Iran's internal affairs, it added.