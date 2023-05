22 May. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen spoke with his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani on May 21.

The top diplomats discussed regional developments, as well as ways to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance and expand the Abraham Accords.

They also discussed the political situation in the Middle East, stressing the importance of strengthening the pillars of security, peace and stability across the region.

The FMs of Israel and Bahrain agreed to meet as soon as possible.