Russia-Georgia trade trends

22 May. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Since the beginning of the year Russia-Georgia trade has increased by more than 50% compared to the data for the same period in 2021.

In January-April, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $848.5 million, it increased by 51.5% compared to 2021, according to data published by the National Statistics Service of Georgia.

The trade turnover between the two countries last year amounted to $2.5 billion, up 52.3% compared to 2021.

What does Russia buy in Georgia?

wine - $52.4 million

ferro-alloys - $45.4 million

cars - $30.6 million

mineral water - $22.3 million

carbonated drinks - $17 million

The largest increase this year was recorded in the supply of motor cars by 732.4%, the largest decrease - ferro-alloys - by 20.4%.

What does Georgia buy in Russia?

Russia has remained the largest supplier of grain and flour to Georgia. In January-April, products worth $31.1 million were delivered to Georgia.

Georgia's import of Russia's oil products since the beginning of the year increased by 186.6% - $212.4 million.

Since the beginning of 2023, Georgia spent $80.4 million on Russian gas imports (+118.5%). Russia's glass containers deliveries increased by 183.5% ($15 million).