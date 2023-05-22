Nikol Pashinyan: Armenia recognizes Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan

22 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed readiness to recognize the Karabakh economic region as the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, if the safety of its Armenian population is ensured.

He said that Armenia recognizes Azerbaijan’s territory of 86,600 square kilometers, assuming that Azerbaijan is willing to recognize the territorial integrity of Armenia’s 29,800 square kilometers.

The PM noted that Azerbaijan’s 86,600 square kilometer territory includes Azerbaijani enclaves in Armenia.

In addition, Pashinyan did not rule out that an agreement on the opening up of communication links in the region would be signed in Moscow on May 25, as well as did not deny the possibility of signing a peace agreement with Azerbaijan on the same day.