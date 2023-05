22 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko plans to meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin to discuss and resolve a number of current problems.

The Belarusian head of state said that there still are problems and some misunderstandings in the two countries relations.

"Sometimes, it’s bureaucracy. Who’s to blame? The day after tomorrow, Russian President Putin and I need to be able to discuss and solve those problems that should not mar our relationship," Lukashenko added.