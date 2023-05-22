Pashinyan reveals condition for Armenia's withdrawal from CSTO

22 May. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia will make a decision on whether to withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) if Yerevan determines that it is a "non-functional" structure.

"If Armenia decides de jure to leave the CSTO, it would happen only after Armenia establishes that the CSTO has left Armenia. This agenda exists should the CSTO become a non-functional organization," he said, noting that then Yerevan would have to resolve its security issues on its own.

In addition, Pashinyan stressed that the issues of Armenia's participation in the CSTO exercises are being discussed.