Ruling party of Georgia begins its preparation for elections

22 May. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The ruling party "Georgian Dream" has begun its preparation for the next elections. This was announced the day before by its Secretary General and the Mayor of Tbilisi.

According to Kakha Kaladze, the election of chairmen and members of the bureau has already begun in the regional organizations of the ruling paty located in the Georgian capital. He added that this process would continue.

"We want to visit every region of the country and hold meetings with representatives of our party", Kaladze said.

When do the elections take place?

Parliamentary elections will be held in October 2024, and the election campaign for them will start a few months before that. The elections will be held entirely on the basis of the proportional system, the entry barrier will be 5%. To obtain a majority in the Parliament, it will be necessary to enlist the support of more than half of the voters.