Iran expects Nabiullina's visit tomorrow

22 May. 18:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of the Central Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, will arrive to the capital of Iran tomorrow on a working visit, the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic reports.

Nabiullina's trip to Tehran was announced by the Deputy head of the Iranian Central bank, the Russian side does not comment on this information.

According to Iran's statement, on May 23 the heads of the Central Banks of the two countries will hold talks on the issue of agreements in the currency and banking spheres.

Russia and Iran have been cooperating more closely in recent years, and both countries are looking for ways to counter Western sanctions. Thus, the parties connected banking payment systems, abandoned the dollar in mutual settlements, changed the visa policy, signed a number of cooperation agreements, and actively engaged in the construction of the ITC North-South. Iran may start accepting Mir cards soon, and in 2023, Moscow and Tehran will create the International Digital Economy Association.