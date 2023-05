22 May. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Unknown people attacked the Turkish House, located in New York, the TGRT TV channel reports.

The attackers committed their crime at 3 am. As a result of the barbaric aggression, the windows in the building were broken. At the same time, the Turkish House itself is located inside the Consulate General of the Republic.

It should be noted that there were no victims of the vandal attack. The second round of the Turkish presidential elections takes place in the Turkish House.