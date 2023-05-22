High school students to be exempted from six compulsory subjects in Uzbekistan

22 May. 20:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

As part of the Development Strategy of New Uzbekistan, school education is being reformed in the republic. Changes await high school students in the new academic year.

From next year, the tenth and the eleventh grade students of Uzbek schools will be required to study only eight subjects. Currently, the compulsory program includes 14 subjects.

In addition to the eight compulsory subjects, students will have to choose two paired electives. The following subjects are offered:

Mathematics and Physics,

History and Law/Mother tongue,

Literature and Foreign language,

Chemistry and Biology.

The new approach to learning will be more in line with the inclinations and interests of high school students.