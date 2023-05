22 May. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iranian government is ready to expand relations not only with neighboring and Muslim countries, but also with other friendly countries. This was stated by the President of the Islamic Republic.

According to Ebrahim Raisi, all the executive bodies of the Iranian government should seriously deal with this issue together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The President also stressed that Iran's relations with the target countries had greatly improved in less than two years.