Europe expands sanctions against Iran

23 May. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The EU foreign ministers increased their list of sanctions against Tehran on Monday, designating 5 individuals and 2 firms as targets, the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said.

"Let me start by pointing to a concrete decision: the adoption of the 8th package of sanctions against Iran for human rights violations," Borrell told reporters in Brussels as he arrived at the meeting of foreign ministers.

The Council decided to impose restrictive measures on an additional 5 individuals and two entities responsible for human rights violations in Iran.