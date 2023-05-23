When Turkey’s gas hub to start functioning?

23 May. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A gas hub for pumping natural gas to Europe via Turkey’s territory will be commissioned with a year at most, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said.

"The gas trade center will begin to operate in a year at most," he said in an interview with the Haber Global television channel.

"Thanks to it, it will be possible to sell more gas to Europe and diversify energy sources in Turkey," the minister said.

He noted that the gas hub is especially important for Southern Europe. Donmez said that these countries are not asking whether the hub will be built or not, they want to know when it begins to operate.

The idea of establishing a hub in Turkey to redirect the volume of gas, the transit of which is no longer possible through the Nord Stream, was advanced by the Russian and Turkish Presidents in October 2022.