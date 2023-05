23 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's navy commander Adm. Nikolai Yevmenov visited Iran where he discussed boosting bilateral cooperation with his counterpart Shahram Irani, the Russian Defence Ministry's press service reported.

The sides also discussed exchange of experience between the military departments of the two states.

During his visit, the navy commander visited Iran's naval bases and military-industrial enterprises. In addition, he visited naval educational institutions.