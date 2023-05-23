Georgia says sanctions against Russia being observed

23 May. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said that despite the resumption of flights with Russia, Georgia complies with all international sanctions, as resuming direct flights between the countries do not violate the sanctions.

"In response to the State Department's concerns, one important thing is that no foreign politician or any particular body is saying that we are violating or circumventing any sanctions with these flights," Shalva Papuashvili said.

He stressed that Russia-Georgia direct flights do not violate any international sanctions.

The Parliament Speaker said that Tbilisi has been observing all international restrictions against Russia for more than a year, but refuses to introduce its own sactions.