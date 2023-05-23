Kremlin expects progress at Putin-Aliyev-Pashinyan meeting

23 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia expects that the meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, scheduled for May 25 in Moscow, will be fruitful, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to Report.

"We expect that there will be contacts with Putin. Preparations are underway," Dmitry Peskov said.

Cooperation between the Russian and Azerbaijani media outlets

The Kremlin spokesman also commented on the cooperation between Russian and Azerbaijani journalists. He stressed that this is an important element of bilateral cooperation.

According to Peskov, the Kremlin expects this cooperation to expand.