Iran appoints ambassador to Saudi Arabia

23 May. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian media reported who would represent Iran in Saudi Arabia as an ambassador.

According to Tasnim, the diplomatic mission will be headed by Alireza Enayati.

It should be noted that information about his appointment began to circulate the day before. However, it is not yet clear when the diplomat will arrive in Riyadh. The post of Consul General in Jeddah also remains vacant.

Previously, Enayati represented the IRI in Kuwait. He also held high positions in the Foreign Ministry. The diplomat worked as an assistant minister. He also served as Director General of Gulf Affairs.