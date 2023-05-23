Spread of measles continues in Stavropol Territory

23 May. 19:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Deputy Minister of Health of the Stavropol Territory Yana Mankevich reported that the number of measles cases continued to grow in the region.

According to her, local doctors recorded more than 20 cases of measles.

"We have recorded 21 cases of measles: 18 are already laboratory-confirmed and 3 more samples are under study. Most of the cases are imported. These territories include Dagestan, Ingushetia, Moscow region and Vladimir region",

Yana Mankevich said.

The Minister noted that the centers of the disease spread are Stavropol, Pyatigorsk, Kislovodsk, the village of Arzgir and Blagodarnensky district.

According to the Ministry, at the end of April, seven cases of measles infection were recorded in the Stavropol Territory. Thus, in a month the number of cases has increased three times.