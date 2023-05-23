Turkish Ambassador summoned to German Foreign Ministry over criticism of judiciary

23 May. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish ambassador was invited to the German Foreign Ministry after the government of the republic criticized the judicial system of Germany. This was said in a statement posted on the pages of the German department in social networks on May 23.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that the diplomat was informed that Germany completely rejected Türkiye's accusations regarding the judiciary, as well as freedom of speech and the press.

A week ago, the German ambassador was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry due to the fact that Turkish journalists were detained in Frankfurt am Main. In turn, the DPA news agency reported that searches were carried out in the apartments of media workers, but none of them was detained. Germany noted that journalists had reported on the places of residence of critics of the current Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.