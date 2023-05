24 May. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The dollar exchange rate declined by 0.5 kopecks from Tuesday’s close, selling at 80.13 rubles on the Moscow Exchange as the trade opened on Wednesday.

The euro lost 9 kopecks, reaching 86.61 rubles.

In turn, the yuan rate declined by 0.4 kopecks, to 11.331 rubles.