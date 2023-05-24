Lukashenko appears in public, dismisses talk of bad illness

24 May. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko appeared in public and dismissed talk he was seriously ill, telling officials, according to a video shown by a state-run media outlet said.

Lukashenko told a meeting on health issues that he had been suffering from an adenovirus, which is a common cold virus.

"If someone thinks I am going to die, calm down," he said, adding that while it only took three days to recover from such a virus, he had been too busy to take time off immediately.