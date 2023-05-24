WHO: pandemic ‘even deadlier’ than COVID is coming

24 May. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the world must prepare for the next pandemic, which could be “even deadlier” than the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a meeting of the World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, on Monday, director-general Ghebreyesus sounded an alarm that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over.

“The threat of another variant emerging that causes new surges of disease and death remains,” Tedros said. “And the threat of another pathogen emerging with even deadlier potential remains.”

However, the WHO recently declared that the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer a health emergency.

“When the next pandemic comes knocking - and it will - we must be ready to answer decisively, collectively and equitably,” he added.

“We cannot kick this can down the road,” Tedros said in an address to the WHO’s member states. “If we do not make the changes that must be made, then who will? And if we do not make them now, then when?”

The head of the World Health Organization issued a warning that the next pandemic might be “even deadlier” than COVID-19.