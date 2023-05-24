U.S. offers Armenia its nuclear power plants

24 May. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States is considering the possibility of building small modular nuclear reactors in Armenia and some other Eurasian countries, Coordinator of the U.S. Department of State's Office of the Coordinator for U.S. Assistance to Europe, Eurasia, and Central Asia Maria Longi said.

"We are evaluating feasibility in some countries, including Armenia. Small modular nuclear reactors built using American technology that could lead to greater energy independence from both Russia and China," Longi said.

The U.S. State Department official did not reveal any other details.

Originally set to have expired in 2016, Armenia's only nuclear power plant's (Metsamor) operation has been extended to 2026.