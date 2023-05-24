Mishustin holds talks with Chinese Premier of State Council

24 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang greeted Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin during an official ceremony held on Wednesday near the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing. Streets and avenues leading to the venue were decorated with Russian flags.

Li Qiang greeted Mishustin near the East Engrance, where ceremonial guards were lined up.

The welcoming ceremony was also attended by other members of the Russian and Chinese delegations, and the premiers introduced them to each other. After that, an orchestra played the national anthems of China and Russia.

The talks between the premiers of Russia and China will be held in the extended format, with other members of the delegations also attending.

According to earlier reports, the meeting will focus on boosting trade and economic cooperation, with special attention paid to industry, power generation, transport and agriculture. A package of bilateral documents is expected to be signed.