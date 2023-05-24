Garibashvili: anti-Russia sanctions would destroy Georgia's economy

24 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said his Government imposing sanctions on Russia would destroy Georgia's economy.

At a discussion hosted as part of the Qatar Economic Forum, the PM said imposing sanctions would "damage the interests of our country and our people".

"If we impose sanctions on Russia, this would damage our country's economy and harm its national interests and our people," Garibashvili said.

The Georgian PM recalled that Georgia’s trade turnover with Russia was about $1 billion, noting what the EU trades with Russia in 4 days, Georgia trades with Russia in one year.

In addition, Garibashvili said that Georgia fully complies with the financial sanctions imposed on Russia.