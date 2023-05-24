Rescuers warn Crimeans of bad weather

24 May. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The Ministry of Emergency Situations warned Crimeans of heavy rains and hail on the peninsula. The peak of severe weather conditions is expected on Wednesday-Thursday.

Storm warning was announced in Crimea, the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Republic informs.

"According to the Crimean Department for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring, on May 24-25, severe rains are expected in some districts of Crimea, as well as thunderstorms, and hail,”

- the Ministry’s press-service informs.

The rescuers clarified that due to bad weather, the likelihood of accidents at energy facilities and in residential buildings, traffic accidents and disruption of transport communications increases.