Vladimir Putin congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Independence Day of Azerbaijan

24 May. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: official website of the President of Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory letter to his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan's Independence Day, celebrated on May 28. The friendship between the peoples of the two countries will grow stronger and develop, the Russian leader underlined.

The President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin sent a letter to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - the country's Independence Day.

"Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Independence Day.

Your country has made impressive progress in the economic and social fields. Azerbaijan enjoys well-deserved prestige on the world stage and plays an active role in solving many important issues on the international agenda. Russian-Azerbaijani relations have reached the level of allied cooperation, constructive bilateral cooperation is dynamically developing in various areas.

I am sure that by joint efforts we will ensure the further expansion of the entire range of partnerships for the benefit of our friendly peoples.

From the bottom of my heart, I wish you, dear Ilham Heydarovich, good health and success, and happiness and prosperity to all your fellow citizens," the Russian leader wrote.