Website dedicated to Rasul Gmazatov created in Runet

24 May. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: screenshot of the main page of the site

In the Russian segment of the Internet, a website dedicated to the national poet of Dagestan, Rasul Gamzatov, has been launched today. The site contains the largest database on the life and work of the legendary Dagestan poet.

Today, at the educational forum for regional journalists "Inforum" in Makhachkala, a website dedicated to the great Russian poet, prose writer, publicist, public and political figure Rasul Gamzatov was presented.

”We were able to create the largest database of everything that can be found on the Internet and elsewhere. We have been digitizing the information since the beginning of the year. The site is called nashrasul.ru. It can be translated into English, Arabic, and Japanese", Mukhtar Amirov, head of the Regional Institute for the Development of New Media, said at the presentation.